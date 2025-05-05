Navratna PSU BEL declares date to announce Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25

BEL Q4 Results: Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Electronics (BEL) on Monday, May 5, announced that its board of directors will meet later this month on May 19, 2025, to consider the financial results and final dividend.

“We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 19th May, 2025, to consider and approve, inter alia, Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 and also to consider recommendation of final Dividend for the financial year 2024-25,” said Bharat Electronics in an exchange filing today.