Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics announces board meet date to consider Q1 results. Details here

Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics announced on Monday, 7 July 2025, that the company's board of directors has decided to fix the date of its board meeting for Monday, 28 July 2025. According to an exchange filing, the state-run firm will also disclose its April-June quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on the same day.

“We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 28 July 2025, to consider and approve, inter alia, unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2025,” the company informed BSE in an exchange filing.

BEL Q4 Results Bharat Electronics, in its fourth quarter of the financial year ending 2024-25, recorded an 18% rise in its net profits to ₹2,105 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹1,784 crore in the same period a year ago, as per the standalone documents.

The company's revenue from core operations also rose 1.6% to ₹6,466.6 crore in the Janaury to March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to ₹6,363.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

Along with the fourth quarter results, the company also announced a dividend issue of ₹0.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 apiece.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Bharat Electronics shares closed 2.46% lower at ₹417.05 after Monday's stock market session, compared with ₹427.55 at the previous market close last week. The company announced the Q1 results and board meeting date after the market operating hours on 7 July 2025.

Shares of the State-run firm have given stock market investors more than 1,154% returns on their investments in the last five years and 24.63% gains in the last one-year period. Even on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have risen 41.88% in 2025.

However, the stock is trading 2.22% lower in the last five trading sessions on the Indian stock market. The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹435.95 on 1 July 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹240.15 on 19 February 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE.

BEL's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹3.04 lakh crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 7 July 2025.

