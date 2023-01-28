Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics declares dividend, revenue surges 11% in Q3

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, has generated a turnover of Rs. 11005.89 Cr, up to the third quarter of FY 2022–23, representing a rise of 24.46% over the turnover of Rs. 8842.98 Cr recorded in the same period of the previous financial year. BEL generated a turnover of Rs. 4046.11 Cr. in the third quarter of FY 2022–23 as opposed to Rs. 3656.22 Cr. in the same quarter the year before. A rise of 35.77% over the Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 1207.12 Cr. recorded in the same period of the prior year, the Profit After Tax (PAT) up to the third quarter of FY 2022–23 was at Rs. 1641.31 Cr.