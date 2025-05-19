Navratna PSU CONCOR declares date to consider March quarter results, bonus share issue

CONCOR Q4 Results: Navaratna PSU giant, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) on Monday, 19 May 2025, announced that the company will consider and declare its Janaury to March quarter for the 2024-25 fiscal year on 22 May 2025.

The State-owned logistics and transport solutions company will also consider a bonus issue of equity shares at its board meeting on Thursday, 22 May 2025.

“It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of CONCOR in its meeting scheduled for Thursday, 22nd May, 2025, will also inter-alia consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares, if any, to the shareholders, which will be subject to requisite approvals,” said the company in the BSE filing.

Earlier this year, India's biggest institutional investor, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), raised its stake in the logistics and transport solutions provider by 2.028 per cent between September 6, 2024 and January 21, 2025, as per a Mint report.

CONCOR Bonus Issue History Container Corporation of India's decision to consider and approve a bonus issue will mark the firm's fifth bonus equity share issue in the Indian stock market.

According to Trendlyne data, CONCOR's last bonus share issue was on 4 February 2019, with a ratio of 1:4. This means every shareholder owning four shares in the company will receive one share as a bonus issue.

Prior to 2019, the PSU firm issued a bonus issue on the following dates -

5 April 2017 - Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4

6 September 2013 - Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2

16 April 2008 - Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1

CONCOR Share Price Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) shares closed 2.18 per cent higher at ₹747.30 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹731.35 at the previous market close. The company announced its fourth quarter results data in the afternoon session on Monday's market.

CONCOR shares have given stock market investors more than 114 per cent returns on their investments in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 31.76 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, CONCOR shares have lost 4.09 per cent in 2025, but the stock has gained 8.15 per cent in the last five trading sessions.

The shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹1,193.95 on June 4, 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹601.65 on March 3, 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The Navratna PSU's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹45,532.57 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 19 May 2025.