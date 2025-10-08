Navratna PSU CONCOR to announce interim dividend, Q2 results 2025 on this date. Check details

Q2 Results Update: Navratna PSU Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, announced that the firm will hold its quarterly board meeting on Tuesday, 11 October 2025. The logistics provider has disclosed that it will declare its results for the July to September quarter (Q2 Results) and interim dividend for the 2025-26 fiscal year on the same day.

“It is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CONCOR is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 11.11.2025, to inter alia consider the approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and period ended on 30 September 2025,” the company informed BSE through its exchange filing.

The BSE filing also disclosed that, apart from announcing the second-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26, the company's board of directors will consider declaring a second interim dividend for the fiscal year.

CONCOR Dividend CONCOR's board of directors announced on Wednesday that it will discuss and consider approving a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 for its shareholders.

However, the company has not disclosed the ‘record date’ or the dividend amount as of 8 October 2025.

“In the said meeting, the board may also consider declaration of 2nd interim dividend for 2025-26, if any, to the shareholders,” the company informed the exchanges on Wednesday.

The trading window for the ‘designated persons and their immediate relatives’ will remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results.

CONCOR Share Price Trend Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) share price closed 0.75% lower at ₹528.30 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹532.30 at the previous market session. The company announced the date of its board meeting after the market operating hours on 8 October 2025.

Shares of the logistics provider have given stock market investors more than 78% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost over 25% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock dropped 15.31% in 2025, and is down 3.38% in the last one-month period. CONCOR shares are trading 0.19% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Container Corporation of India shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹726.44 on 10 October 2024, while their 52-week low level was at ₹481.32 on 3 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹40,236.28 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.

