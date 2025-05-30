Navratna PSU Engineers India shares rise 10% amid weak Indian Stock Market: Here Why?

Stock Market Today: Navratna PSU Engineers India shares gained almost 10% amid weak Indian Stock Market when the sensex was down almost 0.3%. Here Why?

Navratna PSU Engineers India - Strong Q4 Results Navratna PSU Engineers India reported strong performance for the quarer ending March 2025 where its reported standalone net profit at ₹243.23 crore in Q4FY25 saw a sharp 167.47% rise compared to ₹90.94 crore in in Q4 FY24 or March 2024 quarter.

The same was helped by strong operating performance as EBITDA at around Rs. 336 crore in March 2025 quarter grew 163% compared to around Rs. 128 crore during the year ago quarter.

Revenues from operations reported by Engineers Indai at ₹991.13 crore during the January - March 2025 quarter grew 25.42% from Rs. 790.27 crore in January to March 2024 quarter.

Navratna PSU Engineers India -Dividend Announcement For the fiscal year 2024–2025, a final dividend of ₹2/- (Rupee two only) per share (on the face value of `5/- apiece) is recommended for the Navratna PSU Engineers India's equity shares. At the following Annual General Meeting, shareholders must approve the final dividend.

Navratna PSU Engineers India's strong expansion plans State-run engineering consultancy and project management firm and Navratna PSU Engineers India Ltd is considering taking on more projects in both the power generation and nuclear power segments as the Center seeks to expand baseload capacity by adding thermal and nuclear power plants in the nation, indicated its chairman and managing director (CMD), Vartika Shukla, adressing the reported on Thursday, as reported by Mint.

Navratna PSU Engineers India share price movement Navratna PSU Engineers India shares opened at ₹222.20 on the BSE on Friday, more than 2% higher compared to the previous days closing price of ₹217.45. . The Navratna PSU Engineers India shares gained to intraday highs of ₹239, which thereby meant gains of almost 10% during the intraday trades despite weakness in Indian stock market and on a day when sensex was down around 0.3%.