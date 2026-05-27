Navratna PSU IRCTC share price falls 3% after first profit decline in 10 quarters; declares ₹0.5 dividend

IRCTC Q4 Results 2026: Navratna PSU Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share price declined around 3% on Wednesday, 27 May after the company posted its results for the quarter ended March 2026.
The railway company reported a net profit of ₹327 crore for the March quarter, marking a decline of nearly 9% compared to ₹358 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit fell more than 17%.
The March quarter marked the first decline in quarterly profit for IRCTC after 10 consecutive quarters of growth, despite the company posting double-digit revenue expansion during the period. The board of the company also declared a dividend of ₹0.50 per share.
It fell as much as 2.7% in intra-day deals to its day's low of ₹523 per share on BSE.
Revenue from operations rose 15% year-on-year to ₹1,460 crore during the quarter, compared to ₹1,269 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.
The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased 3.5% to ₹399 crore from ₹385 crore a year ago. However, EBITDA margin contracted to 27.3% from 30.4% in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses during the quarter rose more than 19% year-on-year and nearly 8% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,080 crore, impacting overall profitability despite healthy revenue growth.
On the operational front, the catering segment remained the company’s largest business, contributing around 46% of total sales during the quarter. Revenue from the catering business rose nearly 27% year-on-year to ₹671 crore.
The internet ticketing business, which accounted for around 27% of total sales, reported revenue growth of around 5% year-on-year to ₹390 crore.
Revenue from the tourism division increased nearly 11% year-on-year to ₹304 crore, while sales from the Rail Neer packaged drinking water business rose slightly over 4% to ₹100 crore.
The PSU stock has been under pressure in recent times. It has lost over 2% in 1 month, 6.5% in 3 months, 23% in 6 months and 33% in the last 1 year.
The railway stock had hit its 52-week high of ₹799.85 in May 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹492.55 in March 2026.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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