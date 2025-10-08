Navratna PSU IREDA to declare Q2 results 2025 on this date. Check details

The board of directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 to consider and approve Q2 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

In addition, the company announced that the "Trading window" for transactions involving the Company's securities has been shut since October 1, 2025, and will remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025.

Recently, the state-owned firm has approved loans totaling ₹33,148 crore for the period of April to September in FY26, representing an 86% increase from ₹17,860 crore during the same timeframe last year. In its announcement, the organization noted a robust growth in loan disbursements, which rose by 54% to ₹15,043 crore, compared to ₹9,787 crore in the first half of FY 2024-25.

As of September 30, 2025, the company's total outstanding loan portfolio was ₹84,445 crore, marking a 31% rise from ₹64,564 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

The company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Pradip Kumar Das, stated that IREDA aims to sustain this positive trend, further enhancing support for clean energy initiatives in alignment with the nation’s sustainability objectives.

IREDA - Q1 Results Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency reported a 36% drop in its net profit to ₹247 crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year, primarily due to increased expenses. The company had recorded a net profit of ₹384 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2024, according to a BSE filing.

On the other hand, the revenue from operations rose to ₹1,947 crore during the quarter, up from ₹1,510 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses increased to ₹1,655 crore in the quarter, compared to ₹1,034.96 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

Financing costs rose to ₹1,218 crore from ₹975 crore, while the impairment on financial instruments was reported at ₹363 crore, in contrast to a gain of ₹30 crore a year earlier.