Navratna PSU IRFC Q2 results, dividend 2026 announcement date, time, earnings schedule, dividend yield, history

IRFC Q2 result: Shares of Indian Railway Financial Corporation Limited ended marginally higher on Friday. The Navratna railway PSU stock is likely to remain in focus next week due to its upcoming second quarter result announcement for the financial year 2026-27.

IRFC share price today opened marginally higher, but failed to build on to their initial gains and ended nearly 0.94% higher.

IRFC Q2 result date IRFC’s board of directors will meet, and approve the financial result for the second quarter of FY27. The company will also consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, if any.

“This is to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 15th October 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, and other financial statements namely Cash Flow Statement for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2026 and Statement Assets and Liabilities as on date,” read IRFC’s BSE filing released earlier this week.

IRFC dividend and record date The board will consider and approve dividend on Thursday, October 15, if any. The railway PSU has fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

“In accordance with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the record date for determining the entitlements of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid Interim Dividend shall be Friday, 23rd October 2026, subject to the approval of Interim Dividend by the Board of Directors,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

IRFC Q2 result actions Date Time Q2 result Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 N/A Dividend Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 N/A Dividend record date Friday, Oct 23, 2026 N/A

IRFC dividend yield, history IRFC has announced 12 dividends since February 2021. The railway PSU has declared ₹2.10 per equity share of dividend over the past one year. Hence, its annual dividend yield stood at 2.81%.

Purpose Record Date Interim Dividend Rs. 1.05 20 Feb 2021 Interim Dividend Rs. 0.77 11 Nov 2021 Final Dividend Rs. 0.63 16 Sep 2022 Interim Dividend Rs. 0.80 18 Nov 2022 Final Dividend Rs. 0.70 15 Sep 2023 Interim Dividend Rs. 0.80 10 Nov 2023 Final Dividend Rs. 0.70 22 Aug 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 0.80 12 Nov 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 0.80 21 Mar 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 1.05 24 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 1.05 13 Mar 2026 Interim Dividend 23 Oct 2026