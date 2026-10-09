Navratna PSU IRFC Q2 results, dividend 2026 announcement date, time, earnings schedule, dividend yield, history

IRFC Q2 result: Shares of Indian Railway Financial Corporation Limited ended marginally higher on Friday. The Navratna railway PSU stock is likely to remain in focus next week due to its upcoming second quarter result announcement for the financial year 2026-27.
IRFC share price today opened marginally higher, but failed to build on to their initial gains and ended nearly 0.94% higher.
IRFC Q2 result date
IRFC’s board of directors will meet, and approve the financial result for the second quarter of FY27. The company will also consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, if any.
“This is to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 15th October 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, and other financial statements namely Cash Flow Statement for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2026 and Statement Assets and Liabilities as on date,” read IRFC’s BSE filing released earlier this week.
IRFC dividend and record date
The board will consider and approve dividend on Thursday, October 15, if any. The railway PSU has fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.
“In accordance with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the record date for determining the entitlements of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid Interim Dividend shall be Friday, 23rd October 2026, subject to the approval of Interim Dividend by the Board of Directors,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.
IRFC dividend yield, history
IRFC has announced 12 dividends since February 2021. The railway PSU has declared ₹2.10 per equity share of dividend over the past one year. Hence, its annual dividend yield stood at 2.81%.
IRFC share price trend
IRFC share price closed 0.94% higher at ₹74.85 per share with a face value of ₹10 each. The railway PSU stock has delivered negative 40% return in one year, 51% return in two years, and 5% return in three years.