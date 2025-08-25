Navratna PSU NBCC shares rebound from day's low on ₹3,700 crore order from Rajasthan government

Shares of Navratna PSU NBCC rebounded 2 percent from the day’s low of ₹103 to touch a high of ₹105 on Monday, August 25, after the company secured a ₹3,700 crore order from the Rajasthan government.

NBCC announced in an exchange filing that it has been appointed as the lead agency to design, build, and market the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, Global Capability Centre (GCC) Tower, IT Tower, luxury hotels, and new commercial and residential infrastructure. The project will be developed on 95 acres of land allotted by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) along the B2 Bypass, Tonk Road.

According to the company, the Government of Rajasthan recently granted cabinet approval for this transformative development project, with an overall estimated investment of approximately ₹3,700 crore. The project scope includes the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, which will be developed on a 25-acre land parcel. With a built-up area exceeding 2 lakh sq. mtr., the convention centre is envisioned as a world-class facility accommodating 7,000–7,500 seats.

Strong Q1 Results State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd reported a 26 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹135.03 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared with ₹107.19 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the April–June quarter stood at ₹2,465.48 crore, up from ₹2,196.20 crore in the year-ago period, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

Stock performance Despite this growth, the PSU stock has witnessed mixed performance in recent months. Over the past one year, NBCC shares have declined 13 percent. However, in the last five years, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, rallying 485 percent.

In August, the stock shed 3.6 percent, extending its losing streak after a 12 percent fall in July and a 0.5 percent decline in June. Prior to that, NBCC gained 29.5 percent in May, 16 percent in April, and 12 percent in March. In February, the stock had slipped 27 percent after rising 7.4 percent in January.

NBCC shares hit their 52-week high of ₹139.90 in August 2024 and a 52-week low of ₹70.82 in March 2025.