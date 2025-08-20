Navratna PSU Oil India announces record date for final dividend. Check details

Navratna PSU Oil India Limited has fixed Thursday, September 4, 2025, as the record date for its final dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The announcement, made through an exchange filing, comes alongside the scheduling of its 66th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the release of its Q1FY26 results, which showed a sharp jump in net profit despite weaker revenue.

In its filing, Oil India stated, "The Company has fixed Thursday, September 04, 2025 as the Record Date for Final Dividend 2024-25 which was recommended by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 21, 2025. The Dividend will be paid/dispatched within the stipulated period of 30 days post approval of the shareholders."

The final dividend, once approved by shareholders, will be disbursed within the mandated 30-day period.

On May 21, the board of directors had recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share. With this, the company has distributed a total of ₹11.5 per share as dividend in the financial year 2025 to date.

AGM Scheduled for September 18 Oil India has scheduled its 66th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (IST). In line with prevailing regulations, the meeting will be conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) rather than a physical gathering.

The company confirmed that the AGM notice and the Annual Report for FY25 will be shared electronically with shareholders whose email addresses are registered with the company or depositories. This practice complies with directives issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

To facilitate shareholder participation, Oil India will also provide an e-voting facility. This will be implemented in accordance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The cut-off date to determine members eligible for e-voting has been set as Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Q1 Earnings Oil India’s financial performance in the first quarter of FY26 reflected strong bottom-line growth despite revenue pressure.

The state-run energy firm reported a 44.7 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in net profit at ₹1,896 crore for the April–June 2025 quarter, compared with ₹1,310 crore in the preceding quarter.

However, revenue from operations slipped 10 percent sequentially to ₹7,928 crore in Q1FY26, down from ₹8,808 crore in Q4FY25. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also declined 17.8 percent to ₹2,351 crore, versus ₹2,859 crore in the previous quarter. Operating margin contracted to 29.6 percent from 32.4 percent in Q4FY25, reflecting cost pressures amid weaker sales.

Stock Market Performance Oil India’s stock has faced considerable pressure over the past year. Shares of the Navratna PSU have lost more than 40 percent of investor wealth in the last 12 months and are down over 5 percent so far in 2025. The weakness extended into August, with the stock declining by 7 percent during the month, snapping a five-month winning streak.

The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹767.30 in August 2024, before sliding to a 52-week low of ₹322.15 in April 2025, marking a sharp reversal in fortunes for investors.