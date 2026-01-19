Navratna PSU REC board to declare Q3 results 2026 on this date. Check inside

Public sector undertaking (PSU) REC Limited announced on Monday, January 19, that it will announce the third quarter results for the ongoing financial year at the end of this month.

Navratna PSU REC said its board will meet on January 29, 2026, to declare the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

"In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of REC Limited ("REC" I "the Company") will be held on Thursday, January 29, 2026 inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025," the exchange filing said.

REC added that the trading window will remain closed in the company's equity shares and other listed securities from January 1, 2026, to January 31, 2026, for designated Persons & their immediate relatives. The trading window will open with effect from February 1, 2026.

REC Q3 Preview According to estimates by Emkay Global, Navratna PSU REC Limited could post a 10.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its total income to ₹5451.3 crore, while its profit after tax (PAT) could grow 8.7% YoY to ₹4377.9 crore.

"We expect REC's loan book to expand ~9% YoY, supported by a modest sanction and disbursement pipeline in the RE segment. While overall margins may see slight moderation due to the growing share of RE in the portfolio, asset quality is expected to remain strong," Emkay Global said.

Additionally, it expected credit costs to stay low, aided by provision writebacks from ongoing stressed asset resolutions in Q3 FY26.

REC share price trend The multibagger PSU stock has been under pressure in the near term as REC share price is down 23% in a year and 8% in six months. Meanwhile, over two years, REC stock has lost 18%.

However, on a longer time frame, REC stock price has rallied 199% in three years, 235% in five years and 434% in 10 years.

On Monday, REC share price closed the day at ₹369.90, down just 0.27%.

