Navratna PSU Shipping Corporation share price surges 10% ahead of Q4 results, dividend announcement

Stock Market today: Navratna PSU Shipping Corporation share price surged more than 10% in the intraday trades om Friday ahead of Q4 results and the dividend announcement, Check details

Advertisement

Navratna PSU Shipping Corporation Board Meeting details The Shipping Corporation of India Limited on 8 May @025 had intimated the exchanges about Board Meeting for approving Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2025 and also for Dividend consideration.

Also Read | RVNL share price rises 10% despite falling market on THIS order book update

The Navratna PSU Shipping Corporation intimated the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE Ltd or Bombay Stock Exchange that that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of The Shipping Corporation of India Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, 16.05.2025. The board of Directors while will Consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31.03.2025; they will also Consider recommendation of final dividend on equity shares for Financial Year 2024-25, if any.

Advertisement

Also in accordance with the code of conduct norms laid down by exchange regulators, the Navratna PSU Shipping Corporation said in its intimation that "SCI Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading” will be in effect and the trading window has already been closed from 01.04.2025 and shall remain closed up to forty eight (48) hours after declaration of financial results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31.03.2025.

Navratna PSU Shipping Corporation share price movement Navratna PSU Shipping Corporation share price opened at ₹174.85 level on the BSE on Friday, and was almost 1.15% higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹172.85 for the Navratna PSU Shipping Corporation share price. The Navratna PSU Shipping Corporation share price thereafter gained further to ₹190.50, marking gains of more than 10% during the intraday trades.

Advertisement