Navratna PSU stock IREDA share price to be in focus on Friday after dividend announcement; check record date

Dividend Alert: Navratna PSU stock Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) share price will be in focus on Friday, March 27, after it announced an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend was announced after market close on Wednesday, March 25.
Indian stock markets were closed today, March 26, on account of Ram Navami. IREDA share price closed 4.2% higher at ₹119.2 per share on BSE on Wednesday.
The company’s board of directors on Wednesday approved an interim dividend of ₹0.6 per equity share of face value Re 1 each. This is the first dividend declared by the PSU in the current financial year.
"...the Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) in its meeting held today i.e., March 25, 2026, inter-alia, considered and declared Interim Dividend of ₹0.60 per equity share, i.e., @ 6% (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ₹10/- each for the FY 2025-26." read the press release issued by IREDA on Wednesday.
The company has also fixed the dividend record date to determine eligible shareholders, with the IREDA board setting Thursday, April 2, for the purpose.
"The record date for the said interim dividend is fixed as Thursday, April 02, 2026, for reckoning eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. The said interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days of declaration of dividend."
In a separate regulatory filing, the company announced that its board has approved an increase in its borrowing programme for FY26, raising the limit from ₹30,800 crore to ₹35,800 crore.
The revised borrowing plan will be funded through a mix of instruments, including taxable bonds, subordinated Tier-II bonds, perpetual debt instruments, term loans from banks and financial institutions, and credit lines from international agencies. The company will also utilise short-term loans, working capital demand loans, and external commercial borrowings to meet its funding needs.
Looking ahead, the company has also laid out an aggressive resource mobilisation strategy for FY27, targeting up to ₹40,000 crore through its market borrowing programme, excluding funds raised via extra budgetary resources.
The PSU stock has been under pressure in recent times. The PSU stock lost 30% in the last 1 year, 20% in the past 6 months, and 5% in the last 1 month.
The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹186.55 in June 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹110 in March 2026.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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