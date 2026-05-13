PFC Q4 Results 2026: Cons net profit rises 2.8% to ₹8,598 crore, revenue down 1%; dividend declared

PFC Q4 results 2026: Navratna PSU stock Power Finance Corporation (PFC) announced its earnings for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26) during market hours on Wednesday, 13 May.
PFC's consolidated profit for the January-March quarter jumped 2.87% to ₹8,598 crore from ₹8,358 crore in the same period a year ago. Its revenue from operations fell over 1% to ₹28,919.52 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹29,285 crore in the same period last year.
Dividend: The PSU company also recommended a final dividend of ₹3.95 per equity share on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for FY25-26, subject to approval from shareholders. This is in addition to the interim dividends of ₹14.60 per equity share for FY25-26 already declared and paid during the year in 4 tranches.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
PFC's consolidated net profit rose 2.87% to ₹8,598 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations fell over 1% to ₹28,919.52 crore compared to the same period last year.
PFC recommended a final dividend of ₹3.95 per equity share for FY25-26, in addition to the interim dividends of ₹14.60 per equity share already paid.
PFC's net interest income (NII) fell 10.54% year-on-year to ₹10,833 crore, and operating profit (EBITDA) declined 1.74% to ₹6,432.22 crore in Q4 FY26.
PFC's asset quality improved sequentially, with the Gross Credit Impaired Assets Ratio decreasing to 1.09% and the Net Credit Impaired Assets Ratio improving to 0.15% by the end of Q4 FY26.
PFC reported a 2.87% rise in net profit to ₹8,598 crore, while HPCL reported a 77.6% jump in consolidated profit to ₹6,065.26 crore for Q4 FY26.
The final dividend, if declared, will be paid within the statutory period of 30 days from the date of approval in the ensuing AGM, added the PSU.
Other Highlights: Net interest income (NII), a key profitability metric for lenders, fell 10.54% year-on-year to ₹10,833 crore from ₹12,109 crore in Q4 FY25. The decline was primarily attributed to higher cost of funds outpacing sequential interest earnings yield, indicating pressure on margins amid a rising interest rate environment.
Operating profit (EBITDA variant) also remained under pressure during the quarter. The company posted an operating profit of ₹6,432.22 crore in Q4 FY26, against ₹6,546 crore reported a year earlier, reflecting a decline of 1.74%.
PFC’s asset quality also improved sequentially during the March quarter. The company’s Gross Credit Impaired Assets Ratio stood at 1.09% at the end of Q4 FY26, compared with 1.64% reported in the December quarter. Meanwhile, the Net Credit Impaired Assets Ratio improved to 0.15% from 0.26% in the previous quarter.
Shares of Power Finance Corporation extended gains and climbed to the day’s high, trading 2% higher at ₹449.65. The stock has gained 24% so far in 2026.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.