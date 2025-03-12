The board of directors of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has announced a second interim dividend at a rate of 10% of the paid-up share capital (Rs.1/- per share). In addition, the board has set Wednesday, April 2, 2025, as the "Record Date" for the distribution of the second interim dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25. The payment or dispatch date for the dividend warrant is scheduled for April 9, 2025, as stated by the company in an exchange filing.

Based on information from Trendlyne, RailTel has issued 9 dividends since March 31, 2021. Over the last year, RailTel has announced an equity dividend totaling ₹2.85 for each share. With the current share price set at ₹289.7500, the dividend yield for RailTel stands at 0.98%.

RailTel share price today dropped nearly 2%, the stock opened at ₹294.05 apiece on the BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹298.50 per share and an intraday low of ₹288.25.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities explained that RailTel share price is approaching a crucial resistance at 299, previously a strong support. Any rallies toward 299–310 should be viewed as exit opportunities, as the stock remains in a downtrend with a potential target of 249. The 10-, 20-, and 50-day moving averages are still negative, reinforcing the bearish outlook. Any move into these levels is likely to attract selling pressure. Traders should remain cautious and use these rallies to reduce exposure or exit long positions.

Q3 Results RailTel announced a year-on-year increase of 5% in its net profit for the December quarter, reaching ₹65 crore compared to ₹62 crore during the same period last year. The revenue generated from operations was ₹768 crore, reflecting a 15% rise from ₹668 crore in the equivalent quarter of the previous financial year.

RailTel is a Navratna firm and an ICT service provider. It ranks among the largest neutral telecom infrastructure suppliers in the nation, operating a comprehensive pan-India optic fiber network. This OFC network serves key towns and cities across the country and extends to numerous rural areas.

In the quarter ending December of FY25, the company's expenses totaled ₹690 crore, down from ₹755 crore in Q2FY25 and higher than ₹580 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

