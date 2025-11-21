Navratna PSU stock to be in focus after ₹180 crore Indian Railway order book update — Details here

Navratna PSU stock: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) shares will be in focus of the stock market investors next week after the company, on Friday, 21 November 2025, received a ₹180 crore construction order from the North Eastern Railway, according to an official announcement.

The company is set to complete the North Eastern Railway contract within 24 months (2 years) from the date of order receipt, RVNL said in its regulatory filing.

RVNL order book update RVNL's board of directors on Friday disclosed that the company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a North Eastern Railway construction contract, which has an order value of ₹180.77 crore.

The PSU construction company will be responsible for the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of OHE modification and feeder wire work of a 2x25 kV traction system.

The order is part of the capacity upgradation of the UTR-MWP section under the Lucknow division of Northern Railway, according to the official announcement.

“It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from North Eastern Railway for 'Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of OHE modification and feeder wire work of 2x25 kV traction system for capacity upgradation of UTR-MWP section (184 RKM/368 TKM) in Lucknow division of Northern Railway,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

RVNL share price trend RVNL share price closed 1.58% lower at ₹314.05 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹319.10 at the previous market close. The company announced its order book update after the market operating hours on 21 November 2025.

Shares of RVNL have given stock market investors more than 1,531% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the company's stock has dropped over 25% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the RVNL stock price dropped 26.65% in 2025, and is down 5.42% in the last one-month period. The company's shares have been trading 5.31% lower in the last five trading sessions on the Indian stock market.

RVNL stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹501.55 on 1 February 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹295.25 on 7 April 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹65,480.06 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 21 November 2025.

