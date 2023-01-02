Navratna stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹45 Cr after 3 bonus shares: Buy?3 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 09:32 PM IST
- A Navratna PSU with a market valuation of ₹73,280.53 Cr, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) operates in the industrial sector.
A Navratna PSU with a market valuation of ₹73,280.53 Cr, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) operates in the industrial sector. BEL is an Indian Government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company. Since its inception the company has declared 3 bonus shares till now in a ratio of 2:1, 1:10 and 2:1 and an investment of ₹1 lakh at the beginning of the company would now have given you a return of ₹45 Cr, let's know how.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started