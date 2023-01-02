Navratna stock turns 1 lakh to 45 Cr after 3 bonus shares: Buy?

It then issued the bonus shares on the 28th of September 2017 in the ratio of 1:10 which again changed both the value and shareholding of investors and now the shareholding rose up to 14,99,998 shares, with these investors had already gained a good profit, but the company was still going to grow, it once again announced the bonus shares on 15th of September 2022, but this time it was 2:1 and this bonus totally changed the portfolio of investors and made a fortune for them as the share count went from 14,99,998 to 44,99,994 resulting in huge profit for them and making the value of these stock more than Rs. 45 Crore and precisely Rs. 45,13,49,398 on today’s market price.