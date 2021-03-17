The company, in consultation with merchant bankers, finalised the allocation of 2.37 million equity shares to anchor investors, at ₹1101 a share, the company said in a notice to BSE. Anchor investors include 16 foreign investors and eight mutual funds.

Among foreign investors, who participated in the offer were GIC, ADIA, Aberdeen, Fidelity, Templeton AM, Nomura AM, Goldman Sachs AM, Orchid Asia, Steadview, White oak, Eastspring, Jupiter AM, Ashmore, Mentor capital, Cohesion MK, and Elara.

Among mutual funds, SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Birla MF, Nippon MF, Axis MF, Kotak MF, and Sundaram MF participated in the issue.

The IPO will open on 17 March, and the issue price has been fixed at Rs1100-1101 apiece. The offer closes on 19 March.

The IPO comprises an offer for sale of up to 5.29 million equity shares by promoters and shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch around ₹583 crore.

The company has presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America, offering interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems including World Cricket Championship (WCC) and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning.

