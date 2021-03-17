Nazara Tech IPO: Retail portion subscribed 2.3 times in first hour of opening

The IPO received 1.65 million bids against the issue size of 2.92 million shares, according to stock exchange data. Retail investors placed 1.04 million bids against the 0.53 million shares on offer, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.07 times. Qualified institutional bidders were yet to place their bids.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}