Shares of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech jump over 70% on listing

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nazara Technologies made a strong debut on exchanges today. On BSE, shares jumped to ₹1918 as compared to issue price of ₹1,101. The initial public offer (IPO) Nazara Technologies was subscribed over 175 times. The gaming company, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, had offered shares in a price range of ₹1,100-1,101 per share. Ahead of the IPO, Nazara Technologies had raised ₹261 crore from anchor investors.

Nazara Technologies made a strong debut on exchanges today. On BSE, shares jumped to ₹1918 as compared to issue price of ₹1,101. The initial public offer (IPO) Nazara Technologies was subscribed over 175 times. The gaming company, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, had offered shares in a price range of ₹1,100-1,101 per share. Ahead of the IPO, Nazara Technologies had raised ₹261 crore from anchor investors.

The retail individual investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 75.29 times while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 103.77 times and non institutional investors 389.89 times. 10% of the issue was reserved for retail investors, 75% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and 15% for HNIs.

Many brokerages had recommended subscribe to the issue both for long term potential and possibility of listing gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Nazara Tech is supported by strong leadership team backed by marquee investors. At the upper price band of Rs.1,101, NTL is available at EV/Sales of 8.5x based on H1FY21 (annualized numbers) which is on the higher side. But this premium valuation is supported by the high scalability of new digital business," Geojit had said in a note.

Global liquidity and a bull run in domestic equity market have helped Indian companies raise over ₹31,000 crore through initial share-sale this fiscal, marking the highest fund-raising through IPOs in last three years. And the pipeline remains strong for the next fiscal.

30 firms raised ₹31,277 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020-21, significantly higher than ₹20,352 crore mopped up through 13 initial share-sales in the preceding fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With Agency Inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}