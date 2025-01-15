Shares of Nazara Technologies, a leading diversified gaming and sports media company, climbed 4% in intraday trade on Wednesday, January 15 to ₹938. Notably, the stock recovered 6% from the day’s low after the company announced that its subsidiary, Fusebox Games, partnered with Banijay Rights to bring Bigg Boss to the world of interactive gaming.

The company informed investors through a regulatory filing today that Fusebox Games will collaborate with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, to develop and launch the first-ever Bigg Boss Interactive Fiction Game.

"This exclusive partnership brings India’s most iconic reality TV show, Bigg Boss, into the interactive gaming world, offering fans an immersive and personalized experience like never before. In addition, Fusebox Games is simultaneously working on the Big Brother Interactive Fiction Game, based on the globally celebrated reality TV format, set to launch in 2025," the company stated in today’s regulatory filing.

The Bigg Boss Interactive Fiction Game, also slated for release in 2025, will allow players to step into the Bigg Boss house, create their avatars, and navigate dynamic narratives inspired by the show’s most memorable moments.

According to the company, the game will feature live in-game events synchronised with the TV series, branching storylines, and localised narratives in Hindi and regional Indian languages, ensuring inclusivity for India’s diverse audience.

Commenting on this development, Terry Lee, CEO of Fusebox Games, said, "Bigg Boss is a cultural phenomenon that resonates deeply across India. At Fusebox Games, we are excited to reimagine this iconic format as an immersive, interactive experience that fans can engage with in entirely new ways. This partnership with Banijay Rights underscores our commitment to delivering compelling, localized interactive fiction games that resonate deeply with audiences, not only in India but around the world."

One of the world’s most iconic and successful reality television franchises, Big Brother first hit screens 25 years ago in the Netherlands in 1999. Since its debut, over 600 series of the show have aired around the world in 70 markets. Globally, the format has maintained huge popularity and is one of Banijay Entertainment’s top three formats, airing in 28 territories last year.

Nazara Technologies is a gaming and sports media platform in India and internationally. The company operates through Gamified Early Learning, eSports, Freemium, Telco Subscription, and Skill-Based Real Money Gaming segments.

Nazara shares jump 45% since April 2023 After remaining sideways between November 2021 and March 2023, the shares picked up steam in the following months, closing each month with positive gains. Over the last nine months (including the current month), they have gained 45%.

Nevertheless, the shares are still down 44.5% from their all-time high of ₹1,678, which they attained in October 2021. The company's shares made their stock market debut in March 2021, registering one of the most successful IPOs of that year.

However, the stock couldn't sustain that momentum in the following months due to poor financial performance, attributed to challenges in Ad-Tech, subscriber loss in Kiddopia and Real Money Gaming (GST levy of 28% on full bet value).

Analysts, however, expect these headwinds to subside, forecasting a top-line CAGR of 19.6% over the next two years, driven by the acquisition of Space & Time, a UK-based growth-marketing agency, efforts to close IP partnerships in Kiddopia, and the consolidation of FuseBox and Freaks 4U.