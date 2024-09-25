India is betting big on animation, gaming. These stocks may benefit.

High growth potential in AVGC-XR

The AVGC-XR sector is poised to outpace the broader Indian media and entertainment market, which is growing at 9% annually. Currently, India accounts for less than 1% of the global AVGC-XR market, but that share is expected to reach 1.5% by the end of the decade. The government’s push comes as content creators experiment with advanced VFX and animation techniques, which have been showcased in films like Baahubali and RRR.