Nazara Technologies, Delta Corp share prices plunge up to 7% amid proposed Online Gaming Bill 2025.

Online gaming platform Nazara Technologies and casino operator Delta Corp share price fell up to 6 per cent in Wednesday's trading session after the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will introduce stringent regulations on online money games in the upcoming Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

Nazara Technologies share price were down 7.78 per cent to ₹1,308.70 apiece on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Delta Corp share price fell as much 6 per cent to ₹89.99 on August 20.

Online Gaming Bill 2025 details The proposed Bill aims to ban individuals or organizations from providing online money games or related services in India. It would also prohibit advertisements for such games and restrict financial transactions associated with them, with banks and financial institutions potentially barred from processing payments to these platforms.

If enacted, the Online Gaming Bill, 2025 would mark a major regulatory shift in India’s online gaming industry, carrying significant consequences for platforms that operate real-money formats.

The legislation has been designed with an emphasis on addressing mental health issues among users, especially in games that involve financial rewards. It also seeks to mitigate risks of money laundering and fraudulent activities identified within the online gaming sector.

This development follows growing regulatory attention on digital gaming platforms, as authorities warn that unchecked operations could lead to financial misconduct and social challenges. The new framework is anticipated to enforce stricter compliance standards, enhance transparency, and provide stronger safeguards for players while preventing platform misuse.

Nazara Technologies issues clarification In a stock exchange filing, Nazara Technologies clarified that it has no direct involvement in the RMG (real money gaming) segment. According to its Q1 FY26 results, RMG made no contribution to either revenue or EBITDA.

The company said that its only indirect exposure comes from a 46.07% stake in Moonshine Technologies (PokerBaazi). Since Nazara neither holds a majority stake nor has control, Moonshine’s revenue is not consolidated into Nazara’s financial statements and does not affect its reported revenue or EBITDA.

Nazara further noted that Moonshine’s contribution to profit after tax (PAT), recorded under share of profit/loss of an associate, was negative in Q1 FY26.