Nazara Technologies lists at 81% premium over issue price

"Nazara Technologies is present in the fast growing segment of interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning solutions. After posting a de-growth of 1.4% in FY2019 the company has posted strong revenue growth of 45.9% in FY2020 to ₹247.5 crore. The company has already posted a revenue of ₹200 crore in H1FY2021," said Angel Broking in a note to its investors.