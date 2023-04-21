Nazara Technologies share jump 6% as ICICI Prudential MF increases stake1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 07:24 PM IST
- ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has picked up additional 819,648 equity shares in the company.
The shares of Gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies jumped by over 6 per cent on Friday after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picked up additional stake in the company.
