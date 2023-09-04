Nazara Technologies share price jumps over 12% to 52-week high as board approves raising ₹100 crore from Nikhil Kamath2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Nazara Technologies announced that its board has approved preferential allotment of equity shares to raise up to ₹100 crore, subject to the receipt of approval of the shareholders of the company and regulatory approvals.
Nazara Technologies share price jumped over 12% to hit a 52-week high on Monday after the company’s board approved to issue shares worth ₹100 crore to Zerodha’s founders Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath. Nazara Technologies shares rallied as much as 12.46% to ₹853.80 apiece on the BSE.
