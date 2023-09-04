Nazara Technologies share price jumped over 12% to hit a 52-week high on Monday after the company’s board approved to issue shares worth ₹100 crore to Zerodha’s founders Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath. Nazara Technologies shares rallied as much as 12.46% to ₹853.80 apiece on the BSE.

The gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies announced that its board has approved preferential allotment of equity shares to raise up to ₹100 crore, subject to the receipt of approval of the shareholders of the company and regulatory approvals.

Also Read: Jio Financial share price extends rally for fifth day, jumps over 8% to trade above listing price

“The company is proposing to issue 14,00,560 equity shares of face value of ₹4/- each at a price of ₹714/- per equity share aggregating to ₹999,999,840/- proportionately to M/s Kamath Associates & M/s NKSquared," Nazara Technologies said in an exchange filing.

“Gaming in India is poised for strong growth in the years to come and Nazara has built a well-diversified, profitable gaming platform well suited to take advantage of opportunities in the years ahead," said Nikhil Kamath, Partner of Kamath Associates & NKSquared.

Also Read: Kotak Mahindra Bank share price in focus as Uday Kotak resigns; here’s what brokerages have to say on top banker's exit

This infusion of fresh funds will be utilized to invest in funding requirements and growth objectives of the company including for making strategic acquisitions and investments in various companies, body corporates or entities, meeting growth and funding requirements, it added.

While preferential allotment will lead to an equity dilution of 2.1%, Nazara operates in a hyper growth gaming industry where scalability is of prime importance which may lead to dilution at frequent intervals at least in the initial stages, analysts with brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said.

“We believe the funds might be deployed to expand presence in either Freemium or Gamified Early Learning segment as Real Money Gaming is facing regulatory hurdles post levy of 28% GST on full bet value whereas ESports business is well funded post recent fund raise of ₹2 billion," said Jinesh Joshi, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher.

The brokerage house maintained its positive bias on the stock and retained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹834 per share.

Nazara Technologies shares have rallied more than 33% in the last three months, while they are up over 44% YTD. In one month Nazara Technologies stock price has jumped over 20%.

At 11:40 am, Nazara Technologies share price was trading 9.96% higher at ₹834.80 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES More Information