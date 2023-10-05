Nazara Technologies share price jumps over 6% as subsidiary NODWIN acquires game marketing agency PublishME
Nazara Technologies said its Singapore subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming acquired a 100% stake in game marketing agency PublishME for a sum of $2 million from its existing shareholders Nazara Technologies and Ozgur Ozalp.
Nazara Technologies share price jumped over 6% on Thursday after the company’s subsidiary acquired 100% stake in a game marketing agency. Nazara Technologies shares rallied as much as 6.76% to ₹879.15 apiece on the BSE.
