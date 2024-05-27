Nazara Technologies share rises 11% to hit 52-week high; what's behind the rally?
Nazara Technologies share price rallied over 11.50 per cent on Monday to ₹685 per share, hitting 52-week high after the company said that the promoter Mitter Infotech sold 6.38 percent stake to Plutus Wealth Management through a block deal, on May 27. Plutus Wealth Management has been a pre-IPO investor in Nazara Technologies since 2020.
