Nazara Technologies shares down 70% from all-time high: Buy Rekha Jhunjhunwala backed stock on the dip?4 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Nazara Technologies Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹3,383 Cr that operates in the software sector.
Nazara Technologies Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹3,383 Cr that operates in the software sector. Nazara Technologies is a foremost India-based extensive gaming and sports media platform, with an existence in India as well as global markets such as Africa and North America, and offering services in the interactive gaming, eSports, ad-tech, and other gaming ecosystems. Recently, Sportskeeda, a Nazara subsidiary, announces acquisition of Pro Football Network, the #3 NFL Publisher in the US and the transaction includes the acquisition of a 73.3% stake for ₹INR 16 crores through the primary infusion of capital and secondary stock purchases. Moreover, Sportskeeda Inc. maintains the right to acquire up to 10% and 8% additional stock of the Pro Football Network LLC in CY24 and CY25 respectively.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started