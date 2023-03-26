Nazara Technologies shares down 70% from all-time high: Buy Rekha Jhunjhunwala backed stock on the dip?

Buy Nazara Technologies?

Commenting on the future outlook of Nazara Technologies, Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged, an algorithm-powered advisory platform said “Nazara Technologies saw a huge spike its profits by more than 200% recently but valuations still remain a concern even at this point as the stock is trading in excess of a price to book value of 3. The stock is finally looking though to bounce from its all time lows, but this has not yet triggered a buy on the charts. The near term resistance for the stock is at 537 and one should look to initiate a buy once they see a bullish closing above this level. The stock is oversold on the weekly charts as well and a bounce will ensure that it closes above its 10 day & 20 day EMA, which paves way for a shorter term bounce. For the long term, the buy level is still quite far away as the stock is significantly lower than its long term moving averages of 100 & 200 SMA and that buy would trigger only after we see a bullish candle closing on the weekly chart above the 655 level. On the downside, 460 to 480 remains a good support zone for this stock."