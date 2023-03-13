Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock falls to hit all-time low on SVB exposure1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 01:10 PM IST
- Nazara Tech share price plunged to hit low of ₹483 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session
Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd, mobile gaming company, plunged to hit low of ₹483 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session on worries of having exposure to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Two of its step-down subsidiaries hold cash balances of around ₹64 crore at the SVB.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×