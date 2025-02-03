Public sector undertaking (PSU) NBCC on Monday said it has revised the record date for the payment of interim dividend to Tuesday, February 18.

“The Company has revised the record date and fixed Tuesday, February 18, 2025, as the new Record Date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25, if declared by the Board in their meeting to be held on February 11, 2025 (Tuesday),” the PSU company said in an exchange filing.

NBCC will also be announcing its financial results for the December quarter on February 11.

NBCC share price was trading 5 per cent down to ₹90.56 in Monday's trading session, against the previous close at ₹95.33 on Saturday.

NBCC Q2 results highlights The company posted a profit of ₹122.12 crore, reflecting a substantial 53.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Its total revenue for the quarter reached ₹2,458.73 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, NBCC India demonstrated strong growth, with revenue rising by 14.67 per cent and profit climbing by 16.72 per cent. This upward trend highlights the company's solid operational performance and strong market demand.

Additionally, operating income saw a notable 9.13 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth and a remarkable 241.55 per cent surge year-over-year, underscoring the company's efficiency in project execution and profitability enhancement.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.45, marking a 37.26 per cent decline year-over-year, which could influence investor sentiment despite the company's overall profit growth.

Regarding stock performance, NBCC India recorded a -11.76 per cent return over the past week, a -0.62 per cent return in the last six months, and a strong 64.64 per cent year-to-date return, highlighting both the stock's volatility and its potential for recovery.

Brokerage firm SMC Global has given a ‘Buy’ rating to NBCC, with a target price of ₹118-120.

“NBCC (India) has been trading lower as prices are seen drifting below its 200-day exponential moving average on daily charts, since the past few months. The correction has been seen on the back of long unwinding. Technically, the stock took support around ₹85 levels multiple times and bounced back sharply to regain a fresh bullish momentum above its 200-day exponential moving average on daily charts once again. Breakout has been witnessed above the long-term bearish channel as well after a V-shape recovery observed from lower levels. The move is getting supported by positive divergences on secondary oscillators as well. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in the range of ₹97-99 for the expected upside of ₹118-120 levels with stop loss below ₹84 levels,” the firm said.