NBCC, HUDCO share prices rise up to 9% as they sign MOU for ₹600 crore project

Ujjval Jauhari
Published28 Nov 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Stock Market Today: NBCC India Ltd and Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) saw their share prices rise up to 9% in morning trades on Thursday: The two companies announced signing MOU for 600 crore project in NOIDA, Delhi NCR

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) share price opened at 223.40 on the BSE on Thursday, only slightly higher than the previous closing price of 220.60. The Housing & Urban Development Corporation or HUDCO share price thereafter gained to touch intraday highs of 240.50 marking gains of up to 9%

(more to come)

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 10:49 AM IST
