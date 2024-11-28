NBCC, HUDCO share prices rise up to 9% as they sign MOU for ₹600 crore project

Stock Market Today: NBCC India Ltd and Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) saw their share prices rise up to 9% in morning trades on Thursday: The two companies announced signing MOU for ₹600 crore project in NOIDA, Delhi NCR

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) share price opened at ₹223.40 on the BSE on Thursday, only slightly higher than the previous closing price of ₹220.60. The Housing & Urban Development Corporation or HUDCO share price thereafter gained to touch intraday highs of ₹240.50 marking gains of up to 9%