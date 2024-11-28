Stock Market Today: NBCC India Ltd and Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) saw their share prices rise up to 9% in morning trades on Thursday: The two companies announced signing MOU for ₹600 crore project in NOIDA, Delhi NCR
Stock Market Today: NBCC India Ltd and Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) saw their share prices rise up to 9% in morning trades on Thursday: The two companies announced signing MOU for ₹600 crore project in NOIDA, Delhi NCR
Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) share price opened at ₹223.40 on the BSE on Thursday, only slightly higher than the previous closing price of ₹220.60. The Housing & Urban Development Corporation or HUDCO share price thereafter gained to touch intraday highs of ₹240.50 marking gains of up to 9%
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.