NBCC India to Interglobe Aviation: 8 Key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 13 August 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: NBCC India, Interglobe Aviation, Brigade Enterprises, Container Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products, Page Industries, Pidilite Industries, and Sun TV Network are among 8 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 13 August 2025.

These companies, along with many others, have set August 13, 2025 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be considered an eligible shareholder for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day prior to the record date.

Dividend Payout and other details NBCC India—NBCC India declared its first interim dividend of Rs. 0.21 (21%) per equity share of Rs. 1 for the fiscal year 2025-26.

InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo)—Recommended a dividend of ₹10/- (100%) for each equity share with a face value of ₹10/-, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. Dividends shall be paid within 30 days of declaration at the AGM to be held on 20 August 2025.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd.—The record date for the final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (25%) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10/- for 2024-2025 had been fixed by Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

If announced in the AGM, the final dividend will be paid by Friday, September 12, 2025, after deducting relevant taxes at the source.

Container Corporation of India Ltd.: The Board of Container Corporation has declared an interim dividend of 32% (Rs.1.60 per equity share with a face value of Rs.5/-), totaling Rs.121.86 crores for FY 2025-26. The record date for payment of the interim dividend is August 13, 2025. The interim dividend will be paid to stockholders on or after August 24, 2025.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd—For fiscal year 2025-26, Godrej Consumer Products declared an interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per share (500% on equity shares with a face value of Re. 1/- each). The Record Date for determining stockholders eligible to receive the dividend is Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Page Industries Ltd.—On August 7, 2025, the company declared its first interim dividend for 2025-26 of Rs.150/- per equity share.

The record date for the interim dividend payment is August 13, 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before September 5, 2025.

Pidilite Industries— A dividend of ₹10/share had been declared by Pidilite Industries.

Sun TV Network Ltd- A Dividend of ₹5/Share had been recommended by Sun TV Network Ltd