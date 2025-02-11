NBCC Q3 result: Consolidated profit jumps 25% YoY; dividend declared. Check details

NBCC Q3 result: Navratna PSU company NBCC, on Tuesday, February 11, reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its December quarter (Q3) consolidated net profit to ₹138.48 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹110.74 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations for Q3FY25 rose 16.65 per cent YoY to ₹2,826.96 crore from ₹2,423.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The company also declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) of ₹0.53 per equity share of ₹1 each. For dividend payment, the company has fixed the record date of Tuesday, February 18, 2025.
Total expended during the quarter under review jumped 16.4 per cent YoY to ₹2,686.1 crore from ₹2,307.51 crore.
The company's basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 increased to ₹0.51 from ₹0.41 year over year and ₹0.45 quarter over quarter.
On a standalone basis, the company's profit rose 37 per cent YoY to ₹128.60 crore from ₹93.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue rose 6.73 per cent YoY to ₹2,047.77 crore from ₹1,918.60 crore in Q3FY24.
The PSU stock has been under pressure over the last year; it has declined 13.5 per cent in the last one year.
NBCC share price hit a 52-week high of ₹139.90 on August 28 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹70.14 on March 14 last year.
On a monthly scale, the stock has declined 14 per cent in February so far after a 7.5 per cent gain in January.
Ahead of its Q3 result on Tuesday, February 11, the stock ended 5.47 per cent down at ₹85.33.
