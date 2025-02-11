Mint Market

NBCC Q3 result: Consolidated profit jumps 25% YoY; dividend declared. Check details

NBCC reported a 25% year-on-year increase in Q3 consolidated net profit, reaching 138.48 crore, up from 110.74 crore in the same quarter last year.

Nishant Kumar
Updated11 Feb 2025, 05:12 PM IST
NBCC Q3 result: Consolidated profit jumps 25% YoY; dividend declared. Check details(Pixabay)

NBCC Q3 result: Navratna PSU company NBCC, on Tuesday, February 11, reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its December quarter (Q3) consolidated net profit to 138.48 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 110.74 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations for Q3FY25 rose 16.65 per cent YoY to 2,826.96 crore from 2,423.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company also declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) of 0.53 per equity share of 1 each. For dividend payment, the company has fixed the record date of Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Total expended during the quarter under review jumped 16.4 per cent YoY to 2,686.1 crore from 2,307.51 crore.

The company's basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 increased to 0.51 from 0.41 year over year and 0.45 quarter over quarter.

On a standalone basis, the company's profit rose 37 per cent YoY to 128.60 crore from 93.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue rose 6.73 per cent YoY to 2,047.77 crore from 1,918.60 crore in Q3FY24.

NBCC share price trend

The PSU stock has been under pressure over the last year; it has declined 13.5 per cent in the last one year.

NBCC share price hit a 52-week high of 139.90 on August 28 after hitting a 52-week low of 70.14 on March 14 last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has declined 14 per cent in February so far after a 7.5 per cent gain in January.

Ahead of its Q3 result on Tuesday, February 11, the stock ended 5.47 per cent down at 85.33.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 05:12 PM IST
