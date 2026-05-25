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NBCC Q4 Results: Navratna PSU posts 39% YoY profit growth to ₹256 crore; dividend of ₹0.46 announced

NBCC's Q4FY26 profit came in at 253.51 crore compared with 182.66 crore in the same period last year, recording a growth of 38.78%.

Saloni Goel
Updated25 May 2026, 02:07 PM IST
On a sequential or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's consolidated profit surged 28.5% and its revenue was higher by nearly 51%.
On a sequential or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's consolidated profit surged 28.5% and its revenue was higher by nearly 51%.
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NBCC (India) Q4 Results: Navratna Public sector undertaking (PSU) NBCC (India) announced its financial results for the January-March quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday, 25 May, wherein it posted a sharp 39% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the consolidated net profit.

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NBCC's Q4FY26 profit came in at 253.51 crore compared with 182.66 crore in the same period last year, recording a growth of 38.78%.

The revenue from operations, meanwhile, declined 1.80% YoY to 4,559.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 from 4,643.84 crore in the year-ago period.

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On a sequential or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's consolidated profit surged 28.5%, and its revenue was higher by nearly 51%.

The PMC segment, the biggest revenue contributor, witnessed a growth of just 2% YoY to 4356.78 crore in the said quarter. Other businesses, like real estate and EPC, faced a slowdown. Revenue from real estate slipped to 42.72 crore from 161.39 crore a year ago, while for the EPC segment, it slowed down to 140 crore compared with 211 crore on a YoY basis.

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Meanwhile, on the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 287 crore, down 3.4% from 297 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

NBCC divided details

The Board of Directors of NBCC also recommended a final dividend of 0.46 per paid-up equity share of 1/- each for the FY 2025-26, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The final dividend (if declared) would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration, the company added.

Also Read | 3M India announces special dividend of ₹506; posts blockbuster Q4 results

NBCC share price trend

Shares of NBCC came off day's high following the Q4 earnings announcement but still traded in the green. The Navratna PSU stock was trading at 96.93 on the BSE, up 2.27%.

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However, it has shed 21% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and remains 14% lower in a year. However, on a longer time frame of three and five years, it has offered returns of 240% and 200%, respectively, thus emerging as a multibagger stock.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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