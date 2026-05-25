NBCC Q4 Results: Navratna PSU posts 39% YoY profit growth to ₹256 crore; dividend of ₹0.46 announced

NBCC (India) Q4 Results: Navratna Public sector undertaking (PSU) NBCC (India) announced its financial results for the January-March quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday, 25 May, wherein it posted a sharp 39% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the consolidated net profit.
NBCC's Q4FY26 profit came in at ₹253.51 crore compared with ₹182.66 crore in the same period last year, recording a growth of 38.78%.
The revenue from operations, meanwhile, declined 1.80% YoY to ₹4,559.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 from ₹4,643.84 crore in the year-ago period.
On a sequential or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's consolidated profit surged 28.5%, and its revenue was higher by nearly 51%.
The PMC segment, the biggest revenue contributor, witnessed a growth of just 2% YoY to ₹4356.78 crore in the said quarter. Other businesses, like real estate and EPC, faced a slowdown. Revenue from real estate slipped to ₹42.72 crore from ₹161.39 crore a year ago, while for the EPC segment, it slowed down to ₹140 crore compared with ₹211 crore on a YoY basis.
Meanwhile, on the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at ₹287 crore, down 3.4% from ₹297 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.
The Board of Directors of NBCC also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.46 per paid-up equity share of ₹1/- each for the FY 2025-26, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
The final dividend (if declared) would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration, the company added.
Shares of NBCC came off day's high following the Q4 earnings announcement but still traded in the green. The Navratna PSU stock was trading at ₹96.93 on the BSE, up 2.27%.
However, it has shed 21% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and remains 14% lower in a year. However, on a longer time frame of three and five years, it has offered returns of 240% and 200%, respectively, thus emerging as a multibagger stock.
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