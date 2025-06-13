Subscribe

NBCC share price gains amid stock market crash on ₹519 crore order book update. Check details

Stock Market Today: NBCC share price gained in the intraday trade on Friday amid the stock market crash, as an order book update worth 519 crore sparked investor interest in the counter.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated13 Jun 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Stock Market Today: NBCC share price rises amid stock market crash
Stock Market Today: NBCC share price rises amid stock market crash

Stock Market Today: NBCC share price gained in the intraday trades on Friday despite the stock market crash today, June 13, following an order book update.

NBCC order win details

NBCC India Ltd on Thursday, post the market trading hours, announced receiving a work order in the normal course of business. As per the release by NBCC (India), it has recently been awarded the new work of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The work is spread across four states, including three North Eastern states of Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, and Telangana.

NBCC India will be taking up the construction work of a permanent campus of two Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the Lohit, Pakke Kessang, Lower Slang and Lepa Rada Districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The cost of these Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya campuses is 72.33 crore, 66.53 crore, 64.75 crore and 75.90 crore, respectively.

The other construction work of the permanent campus of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya to be taken up by NBCC India is in Sonitpur, Majuli, and Charai Deo districts of Assam with costs of up to 11.08 crore, 55.38 crore and 55.38 crore, respectively.

In Manipur, NBCC India is taking up the construction work of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya campuses in the district of Noney, costing 70.29 crore.

Construction of the campus at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in District Bhadradri, Kothagudem in Telangana, costing 66.85 crore, is also being taken up by NBCC India.

NBCC share price movement

NBCC share price opened at 117.80 on the BSE on Friday, slightly lower than the previous day's closing price of 120.70. NBCC India share price thereafter gained to scale intraday highs of 121.70 despite the Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — trading over 1% lower.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
