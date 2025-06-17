NBCC share price gains on receiving work order despite weak Indian Stock Market

Stock Market Today: NBCC share price gained during the intraday trades on Tuesday despite the weak Indian stock market. The gains were led by the company announcing having received a ₹173 crore work order. With regular order flows, the order book is improving

Advertisement

NBCC Order win details NBCC India Limited, on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, announced having received a work order amounting to around Rs. 172.46 crore. As per the NBCC India release, it has recently been awarded the work order from UCO Bank. The said work order received by NBCC India is for the construction of a modern high-rise structure for UCO Bank Head Office with Green Building Rating at New Town Kolkata.

The nature of the contract is project consultancy services. The company undertakes PMC works for various government entities and bags the majority of the projects on a nomination basis.

The said domestic order amounts to ₹172.46 crore approximately.

NBCC—Other key developments NBCC India Ltd. last week announced receiving a major ₹519 crore work order. This work order is related to NBCC India receiving the new Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti project. The project spans across four states, including Telangana and the three northeastern states of Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh. The construction of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya' permanent campuses will be undertaken by NBCC India in these states.

Advertisement

NBCC share price movement NBCC share price opened at ₹123.10 on the BSE on Tuesday, slightly higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹122.10. NBCC India share price at the time of opening was almost 1% higher despite the weakness in the Indian stock market. NBCC India share price, however, remained volatile thereafter amid market weakness. The NBCC share price did get a boost from its announcement pertaining to order wins during the intraday trades. However, it gave up those gains amid market weakness led by geopolitical uncertainties and prevailing caution ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting outcome expected in a few days on interest rate decisions.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.