NBCC share price jumps 3% from intraday low after THIS order book update. Do you own?

Stock Market Today- NBCC India ltd share price gained 3% from intraday lows on Monday despite stock market crash. It was following an order book update NBCC

NBCC order Book update details NBCC India intimated the exchanges on Monday 24 February 2024 about work order received by the company, amounting Rs. 264.16 Crore (Approximately).

The Project Management Consultancy or PMC order for NBCC is for the construction of buildings i.e. academic block, hostel block, residential block, director’s residence, vertical extension of hostels and academic buildings and other external development work of NIT Kurukshetra at Kurukshetra (Haryana) to be undertaken under EPC mode.

NBCC recent order details On February 13, 2025 , NBCC had Intimated a about another work order received by it in normal course of business, amounting Rs. 851.69 Crore (Approx.)

The said order included one major prder from Damodar Valley Corporation worth ₹776.75 crore. The said order was for Construction of buildings and associated works of township (as per requirement of DVC) at Durgapur, Koderma & Raghunathpur, DVC Administrative Building at New Town, Kolkata.

The second part of the afore said order was for about ₹75 crore Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The order pertains to the Maintenance works of New Moti Bagh GPRA Complex (NMB Complex) (For two years i.e. FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27)

NBCC stock price movement NBCC share price opened at ₹80.01 on the BSE on Monday, significantly lower than the previous days closing price of ₹81.13.

The NBCC India share price thereafter dipped to intraday lows of ₹78.81 on Monday amidst stock market crash. The NBCC share price however rebounded to high of ₹81.10, which translated unto gains of close to 3% from intraday lows to highs