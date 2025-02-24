Mint Market

NBCC share price jumps 3% from intraday low after THIS order book update. Do you own?

  • Stock Market Today: NBCC share price rebounded 3% from intraday lows on Monday, despite stock Market Crash. The rebound was following a substantial work order worth 264.16 Crore for a project at NIT Kurukshetra. Investors are closely monitoring various order flows to asses the earnings prospects

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated24 Feb 2025, 02:14 PM IST
Stock Market today: NBCC share price jumps

Stock Market Today- NBCC India ltd share price gained 3% from intraday lows on Monday despite stock market crash. It was following an order book update NBCC

NBCC order Book update details

NBCC India intimated the exchanges on Monday 24 February 2024 about work order received by the company, amounting Rs. 264.16 Crore (Approximately).

The Project Management Consultancy or PMC order for NBCC is for the construction of buildings i.e. academic block, hostel block, residential block, director’s residence, vertical extension of hostels and academic buildings and other external development work of NIT Kurukshetra at Kurukshetra (Haryana) to be undertaken under EPC mode.

NBCC recent order details

On February 13, 2025 , NBCC had Intimated a about another work order received by it in normal course of business, amounting Rs. 851.69 Crore (Approx.)

The said order included one major prder from Damodar Valley Corporation worth 776.75 crore. The said order was for Construction of buildings and associated works of township (as per requirement of DVC) at Durgapur, Koderma & Raghunathpur, DVC Administrative Building at New Town, Kolkata.

The second part of the afore said order was for about 75 crore Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The order pertains to the Maintenance works of New Moti Bagh GPRA Complex (NMB Complex) (For two years i.e. FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27)

NBCC stock price movement

NBCC share price opened at 80.01 on the BSE on Monday, significantly lower than the previous days closing price of 81.13.

The NBCC India share price thereafter dipped to intraday lows of 78.81 on Monday amidst stock market crash. The NBCC share price however rebounded to high of 81.10, which translated unto gains of close to 3% from intraday lows to highs

First Published:24 Feb 2025, 02:14 PM IST
