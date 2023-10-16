NBCC share price jumps 5% to hit 52-week high as it secures ₹80 crore work order
NBCC share price touches 52-week high as it receives work order worth ₹80 crore. Standalone order book for Q1FY24 is ₹45,000 crore, with 40% still being executed, according to Geojit brokerage report. NBCC share price has surged 68% in 2023.
NBCC news: NBCC share price surged 5% to touch 52-week on Monday's trading session following the receipt of a work order worth ₹80 crore for the renovation and refurbishing of an office block from the Visakhapatnam port authority. NBCC share price today opened at ₹64 apiece on BSE. NBCC shares touched intraday high of ₹66.20 and low of ₹63.78.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started