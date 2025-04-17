NBCC share price on cusp of technical breakout after sustaining above 200-DEMA

  Stock Market Today: NBCC (India) Ltd share price that gained more than 4% in the morning trades. The stock that is heading upwards  is on cusp of technical breakout at 103

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated17 Apr 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Stock Market Today: NBCC share price is on a technical breakout
Stock Market Today: NBCC (India) Ltd share price gained more than 4% in the morning on the BSE on Thursday. The NBCC stock is heading upwards and is on cusp of technical breakout at 103. The NBCC India share price has been sustaining over the 200 day exponential moving average.

NBCC India share price movement

The NBCC India share price opened at 96.01 on the BSE on Thursday . The opening price of NBCC India share price was slightly higher than previous days closing price of 95.82. The NBCC India share price thereafter continued to gains to intraday highs of 100 and this translated into gains of 4.32% for NBCC India share price during intraday trades on Thursday.

The NBCC India share price that had corrected significantly from the 52 week or 1 year highs of 139.9 in August 2024 to 52 week or 1 year lows of 70.82 in end February 2025, following the trend of sharp correction in the stock markets on valuation concerns, Foreign funds selling and global cues. The NBCC share price however has now been rebounding well having risen more than 40% from lows and and even set to cross the resistance levels and is also set for a technical breakout .

NBCC India share price Technical Breakout

NBCC India share price is forming a 20-week rectangle on weekly charts with a pivot breakout level at 102.5. A massive volume surge of over 329% yesterday hints at pre-breakout accumulation. The structure remains bullish, but breakout traders should enter only after a sustained close above 102.5, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities. Once this level is breached, the stock could swiftly head towards 120. With strong volume backing and a well-defined base, NBCC is poised for a potential breakout-led rally. added Jain.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:17 Apr 2025, 11:47 AM IST
