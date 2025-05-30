NBCC share price rises 7% post Q4 results, dividend announcement. Do you own?

NBCC share price gained 7% during the intraday trade on Friday, May 30, post the announcement of its March quarter (Q4) results and dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
On Thursday, May 29, after the market trading hours, Navratna PSU NBCC (India) announced a 29.4% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to ₹176 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, from ₹136 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Revenue from operations reported by NBCC India during the January-March quarter increased by over 16% to ₹4,642.55 crore compared to ₹3,996.31 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased slightly more than 19% YoY to around ₹290 crore from ₹243.2 crore during the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin was 6.25%, down from 6.09% during the same period in the prior fiscal year.
Subject to shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of NBCC recommended a final dividend for FY 2024–2025 at 14%, or ₹0.14 /- each paid-up equity share of ₹1/-each (subject to TDS deduction).
If a final dividend is approved at the AGM, it will be paid out within 30 days after the declaration date, said the company.
NBCC share price has recently witnessed a breakout from a Head & Shoulder pattern on the daily timeframe, supported by a notable surge in trading volumes, said Sudeep Shah, Deputy Vice President, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity) at SBI Securities.
“This technical development indicates a shift in sentiment and suggests the potential for further upside. Furthermore, the stock is currently trading comfortably above both its short-term and long-term moving averages, which is a strong bullish sign and reflects sustained buying interest. The daily RSI is also positioned in bullish territory, highlighting the underlying strength in momentum. Collectively, these factors point to a positive outlook for the stock in the near term,” said Shah.
As per the measure rule of the Head & Shoulders pattern, the upside target is placed at ₹126, followed by ₹136 in the short term, said the analyst. On the downside, the zone of ₹110-109 is likely to provide the cushion in case of any immediate decline, added Shah.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
