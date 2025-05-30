NBCC share price rises 7% post Q4 results, dividend announcement. Do you own?

NBCC share price gained 7% during the intraday trade on Friday, May 30, post the announcement of its March quarter (Q4) results and dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

NBCC Q4 Results On Thursday, May 29, after the market trading hours, Navratna PSU NBCC (India) announced a 29.4% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to ₹176 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, from ₹136 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations reported by NBCC India during the January-March quarter increased by over 16% to ₹4,642.55 crore compared to ₹3,996.31 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased slightly more than 19% YoY to around ₹290 crore from ₹243.2 crore during the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin was 6.25%, down from 6.09% during the same period in the prior fiscal year.

NBCC Dividend announcement Subject to shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of NBCC recommended a final dividend for FY 2024–2025 at 14%, or ₹0.14 /- each paid-up equity share of ₹1/-each (subject to TDS deduction).

If a final dividend is approved at the AGM, it will be paid out within 30 days after the declaration date, said the company.

NBCC Share Price: Technical Outlook NBCC share price has recently witnessed a breakout from a Head & Shoulder pattern on the daily timeframe, supported by a notable surge in trading volumes, said Sudeep Shah, Deputy Vice President, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity) at SBI Securities.

“This technical development indicates a shift in sentiment and suggests the potential for further upside. Furthermore, the stock is currently trading comfortably above both its short-term and long-term moving averages, which is a strong bullish sign and reflects sustained buying interest. The daily RSI is also positioned in bullish territory, highlighting the underlying strength in momentum. Collectively, these factors point to a positive outlook for the stock in the near term,” said Shah.

As per the measure rule of the Head & Shoulders pattern, the upside target is placed at ₹126, followed by ₹136 in the short term, said the analyst. On the downside, the zone of ₹110-109 is likely to provide the cushion in case of any immediate decline, added Shah.