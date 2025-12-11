NBCC share price to be in focus on Friday after securing multiple orders worth ₹290 crore

NBCC (India) secured multiple orders, including a ₹255.50 crore project from NALCO and a ₹33.89 crore contract from SAIL Bokaro, totaling approximately ₹290 crore. 

A Ksheerasagar
Published 11 Dec 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Shares of NBCC (India), the state-owned construction firm, are expected to attract investor interest on Friday, December 12, as the company secured multiple orders. In a regulatory filing after-market hours today, the company said it has secured an order worth 255.50 crore from NALCO.

The order involves the planning, designing, and execution of various civil, electrical, water supply, horticultural, construction, and repair works, including RCC structures/civil structures, dismantling of existing buildings/structures, new construction works, civic amenities, and any other developmental works at NALCO offices and townships.

In addition, NBCC won another order from SAIL Bokaro for the desilting of a cooling pond, valued at 33.89 crore. With these two orders, the cumulative value of contracts secured reaches approximately 290 crore.

This was the third order for the company, as it bagged a contract worth 642.82 crore from the Ghaziabad Development Authority on December 3. In late November, it had secured a nearly 3,000 crore order from the Nagpur Development Authority to build the first phase of a large township project.

In terms of financials, the company reported a 25% increase in consolidated net profit to 156.68 crore for the September-ending quarter, driven by higher income. Its net profit stood at 125.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to 3,017.15 crore in the July–September period of the current fiscal year, up from 2,512.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

NBCC operates in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), project management consultancy (PMC), and real estate businesses.

NBCC share price trend

The company’s shares remained volatile for the majority of 2025 but have managed to surge 17% so far. If they close the year with positive performance, it will mark their third consecutive year of gains.

The shares attempted to hit a fresh all-time high earlier in June 2025, but sharp volatility in the broader market dragged them lower. In Thursday’s trade, December 11, the stock closed 1.6% higher at 108.31 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

