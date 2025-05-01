NBCC share price to be in focus tomorrow on bagging ₹96 crore order. Do you own?

Stock in Focus: NBCC share price is likely to be in focus tomorrow as it has announced bagging ₹96 crore order.

NBCC order details NBCC India Ltd in its intimation to the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) on Thursday, 1 May 2025 said that it has received work order. As per the Intimation about the work order received by NBCC in normal course of business, amounting Rs. 95.66 Crore (Approx.), it said that NBCC (India) Limited has recently been awarded order for the Renovation work of Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, New Delhi. The approximated value of order intimated by NBCC is ₹95.66 crore excluding the Goods and Services Tax or the GST.

NBCC -Other developments NBCC India has been buzzing with regular order flow announcements. On Tuesday 29 April 2025, NBCC had announced having received another work order. The said Work order as per NBCC was for Development of a Township Project at the plot of 21.66 acres of land acquired by NEEPCO at Umsawli, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong, Meghalaya. The work order from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) was received by NBCC in normal course of business, and is amounting to Rs. 130.58 Crore (Approximately) excluding the Goods and Services Tax or the GST

On 23 April 2024 NBCC India had announced having received another work order for Planning, Designing, and Construction for Various Developmental Works of Dhamnagar College, Dhamnagar, Bhadrak, Odisha. In addition to this order from Department of Higher Education Government of Odisha., it had received two more work orders in Hyderabad. One being from Planning, Designing, and execution of Construction of various Infrastructure works at NALSAR Campus, Hyderabad being awarded by NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. The another was for Planning, Designing, and Execution of Construction of Hostel Block of school at Sewa Bharti, Sewa Dham, Vidya Mandir, Mandoli, New Delhi-. The combined value f there orders stood at ₹64.67 crore.

NBCC share price movement NBCC share price had closed at ₹95.13 on Wednesday on the BSE. Thursday remained to be a market holiday. The NBCC share price on the NSE closed at ₹94.78. the NBCC share price has risen more than 16% in last one month.