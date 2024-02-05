NBCC: This PSU stock gained over 110% just in a month, jumped nearly 400% in a year
Continuing their upward trajectory for the eighth consecutive trading session on Monday, shares of NBCC (India), the state-owned construction firm, surged by an additional 4.8% in today's intraday session, reaching a new pinnacle at ₹176.85 per share. This surge has propelled the stock to deliver a multibagger return of 111.23% in just one month.
