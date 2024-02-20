NBCC shares surge 4.3% after company bags new orders worth ₹369 crore
NBCC (India) shares surged 4.3% to ₹147.40 after securing orders worth ₹369.05 crore, including projects for Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University and Telangana High Court. The stock gained 208% in last six months.
Shares of NBCC (India), the state-owned construction firm, jumped 4.3% in today's early morning deals, reaching ₹147.40 apiece after the company received orders worth ₹369.05 crore from multiple clients.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started